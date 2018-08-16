Why Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns Must Join Forces at WWE SummerSlam 2018

Credit: WWE.com

Wrestling, by its very nature, thrives on unpredictability and surprising its audience.

WWE's decision to have Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar square off once again with the Universal Championship on the line flies directly against that belief and philosophy, but as SummerSlam 2018 approaches, the company has perhaps booked itself into a window of opportunity to do something altogether different with one of the most stagnant feuds in its recent history.

Intriguingly, the drama and prospect for a swerve doesn't come from one of the two wrestlers this weekend, either: it comes from the man who appears to hold all the answers as to who will be holding the title aloft come Sunday night.

Paul Heyman's role throughout this entire feud has been booked magnificently. So often the go-between when it comes to Lesnar's opponents and the champion himself, Heyman has not only been made to look vulnerable but, for arguably the first time in a long time, completely dispensable.

Heyman and Lesnar work together like a marriage made in heaven. As a team, they are a fairly unstoppable force. But Brock has been seen to show a side of his persona recently which hints that he doesn't need Heyman. When he pleaded with Lesnar to head to the ring recently on Raw to save his own job, Lesnar showed so little contempt, it was like the two had never met.

And while there was an apparent reunion on the go-home taping of Raw this week, Heyman spraying Roman Reigns in the eyes before Lesnar took him out, that could simply have been to trick the audience into believing the two are as strong a force as ever.

One of the great mysteries about Monday's segment was the note Heyman handed Reigns. What was written on it? Was it a warning that he was going to spray him, only to insist he is on Roman's side, not Brock's, this weekend?

WWE fans have seen a brand new side to Paul Heyman of late. As mentioned, not only has he been extremely vulnerable in terms of his booking, but he has been emotionally charged too, as seen with his recent interview with Renee Young:

Heyman was all-but moved to tears when quizzed about his relationship with Lesnar and how it appeared to be falling apart. With Lesnar's future still unclear, it's evident the time is right for Heyman to appreciate the fact he needs to switch allegiances and back the right horse.

Not only would it give Heyman fresh impetus in WWE and allow him to work with new talent, but it would be an extremely good thing for Roman's career. By now, it's evidently clear that WWE will never turn Reigns fully heel for a multitude of reasons.

But the company has teased the prospect of booking Reigns as somewhat of an anti-hero in the past. A guy who takes little interest in what other people think of him, without completely turning against audiences on a regular basis like a typical heel would.

What better person to help spread that message than Heyman? It wouldn't be breaking new ground for Heyman to turn on Brock at Survivor Series 2002 to align himself with Big Show.

But this would have far more substantial implications for the future of WWE's main event scene. For Heyman, it would allow him to remain an integral part of the company's plans if, as expected, Lesnar departs the company.

For Reigns? The rewards could be far, far greater.