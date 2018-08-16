Arsenal Duo Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Carl Jenkinson Ruled Out for Up to 8 Weeks

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Ainsley Maitland-Niles' leg fracture and Carl Jenkinson's sprained right ankle will keep the duo sidelined for six to eight weeks, Arsenal confirmed on Thursday.

In an update on the club's official website, the Gunners also revealed Sead Kolasinac is aiming to be back in October after he suffered a knee injury, while Nacho Monreal and Danny Welbeck have returned to full training.

Maitland-Niles, 20, started Arsenal's 2-0 home defeat to Manchester City on Sunday at left-back but had to go off in the first half.

Monreal's return to full training should mean there is no issue on the left side of defence for the trip to Chelsea on Saturday.

But head coach Unai Emery will want to see Maitland-Niles return to action as soon as possible as his versatility makes him a valuable squad player.

Jenkinson, 26, is already surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium and his latest fitness setback will make it harder for him to secure a move away from Arsenal, per James Olley of the Evening Standard:

Kolasinac, another left-back, picked up his knee problem during a pre-season clash against Chelsea on August 1.

Emery could find himself with problems at full-back should there be any more injuries in the next month or so. Any injury to Monreal, Stephan Lichtsteiner or Hector Bellerin could leave Emery having to mine the youth squad for back-up.

Arsenal also provided an update on centre-back Laurent Koscielny, who has been sidelined with an Achilles injury since May.

The France international is being lined up to return to training in November, but it will then likely take him some time to get match fit.