NBA Teams Nobody Should Sleep on Next Season

David Sherman/Getty Images

The Denver Nuggets missed the playoffs last year when they lost a de facto play-in game to the Minnesota Timberwolves on regular season's final day, but they're poised to rise quite a bit higher up the Western Conference standings.

Not only do they boast a bona fide star in Nikola Jokic and a host of quality starters (Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton and Paul Millsap), but the numbers also indicate they played better than your typical lottery team. According to Basketball Reference.com's simple rating system, which looks at margin of victory and strength of schedule, the Nuggets served as the league's No. 11 outfit last year.

With a healthy Millsap ready to complement Jokic, covering up for his (overblown) defensive flaws and giving the Mile High City residents the league's best big-man passing tandem, Denver could improve. Though injuries prevented the power forward from gaining a rhythm during his inaugural Nuggets season, the team still outscored its foes by 9.4 points per 100 possessions when he and Jokic shared the floor, per PBPStats.com.

Better still, the net rating climbed to—please, take a seat so you don't hurt yourself—an astronomical 35.7 when Jokic, Millsap, Harris, Barton and Murray all played—albeit during just 65 minutes. Small-sample alerts are in play here, but that's a positive sign.

All this is before factoring in expected improvement from Murray, who looks the part of an elite scoring threat with his dual ability to rain in spot-up jumpers and create open looks off the bounce. Those attempts might not have fallen in 2017-18, but his form, the quality of the shots and the confidence with which he rises and fires all indicate future gains.

And what if Isaiah Thomas proves a perfect fit off the pine, giving Denver the ability to remain an offensive juggernaut with the starters out? What if Michael Porter Jr. gets healthy after spinal surgery and proves a draft-day steal during his rookie season? What if Trey Lyles continues his upward trend?

The Nuggets, even if they stagnate, are a contender for home-court advantage in the opening round of the playoffs. But they can still get so much better—a scary statement after they played the NBA's best offensive basketball (with room to spare) following last year's All-Star break.