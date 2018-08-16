Big3 Basketball League: TV Schedule, Live Stream, Rosters for Playoffs Broadcast

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Four of the eight teams in the Big3 basketball league begin their quest for the 2018 championship Friday at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Power eked out the No. 1 seed from 3 Headed Monsters on a tiebreaker after both sides went 7-1 during the regular season.

3's Company and Tri-State both finished at 5-3, with 3's Company earning the No. 3 seed and a meeting with 3 Headed Monsters in the semifinal round.

Defending champion Trilogy will participate in one of two consolation contests, with fifth and seventh place up for grabs.

Big3 Playoffs Information

Date: Friday, August 17

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET (Broadcast starts at 8 p.m. ET)

TV: Fox

Live Stream: Fox Sports app or Fox Sports Go

Game Schedule

Game 1: No. 7 Ball Hogs vs. No. 8 Ghost Ballers

Game 2: No. 5 Trilogy vs. No. 6 Killer 3's

Game 3: No. 1 Power vs. No. 4 Tri-State

Game 4: No. 2 3 Headed Monsters vs. No. 3 3's Company

Rosters

Full rosters for the Big3 can be found on the league's website.

3 Headed Monsters Looking To Get Back To Title Game

The 2017 Big3 runner-up has an opportunity to return to the championship game with a victory over 3's Company Friday.

3 Headed Monsters, a team coached by NBA legend Gary Payton, knocked off 3's Company in their lone regular-season meeting by three points.

Big3 rebounding leader Reggie Evans has been the standout star for 3 Headed Monsters, as he also sits fifth in the league in points.

The key for 3 Headed Monsters in the semifinal matchup is to limit the production of Andre Emmett, who scored the fourth-most points in the Big3.

Emmett scored 18 points in the Week 5 contest between the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds, but he wasn't the top scorer in the game, as Jamario Moon totaled 24 points for the victorious 3 Headed Monsters.

Between Moon, Evans and Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, 3 Headed Monsters could easily overwhelm 3's Company early on, and if that is the case, the second-seeded franchise might not have to worry about Emmett beating it on his own.

Power Attempting To Improve on Poor Playoff Performance From A Year Ago

Power is the other Big3 team making its second postseason appearance, but it didn't achieve as much success as 3 Headed Monsters in 2017.

After falling to 3 Headed Monsters in the semifinals a year ago, Power scored 39 points in a third-place defeat to Ghost Ballers.

Now with the No. 1 seed, Power is expected to advance to the championship round from its semifinal clash with Tri-State.

Power's roster possesses three of the top 10 scorers in the Big3, with Corey Maggette sitting second on the chart behind Ricky Davis of Ghost Ballers.

Maggette sits in prime position to be the star of the postseason, as he ranks second in scoring, second in assists, third in rebounds and seventh in field goals made.

In order to avoid another semifinal heartbreak, Power must silence the production of David Hawkins, who leads the league in assists and steals and is third in points.

Tri-State handed Power its only loss in Week 3, when Hawkins, Jermaine O'Neal and Nate Robinson all reached double digits, while Maggette was forced to do all the work for Power with 32 of the team's 46 points.

As long as Maggette receives the proper support in the scoring column and Hawkins doesn't score much for Tri-State, Power should have the chance to win the title in a week's time.

