NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Udonis Haslem, Shabazz Muhammad and More

If NBA rosters were puzzles, then mid-August would be the time for adding the final piece or two to complete the picture.

In other words, frameworks are in place, but there's still time for last-minute tinkering.

The latest additions to the rumor mill all fit that department, with seldom-used reserves Udonis Haslem and Shabazz Muhammad headlining the most recent buzz.

Heat, Haslem Progressing on Contract Talks

The Miami Heat appear to be getting positive vibes from one of their franchise icons about a potential new deal.

Sorry, Dwyane Wade fans—he's not the icon in question.

Rather, it's Wade's longtime running mate Udonis Haslem, who Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reported is becoming more likely to sign on for a 16th season in South Beach:

At this point, the 38-year-old mostly handles mentorship duties. He was last a rotation regular in 2014-15, making only 67 appearances over the three seasons since. He hasn't done much with the scant minutes he's received, either, averaging just 1.8 rebounds and 1.5 points on 37.4 percent shooting.

That said, the co-captain's voice carries as much weight as any inside the locker room.

"I'm on board with whatever it takes for us to be successful and to put ourselves in the best position to have an opportunity to hold that [championship] trophy up at the end," Haslem said in October, per Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel.

Assuming Haslem returns, he will enter a similar logjam as last season, with Hassan Whiteside, Kelly Olynyk, James Johnson, Bam Adebayo and Justise Winslow all factoring into the power rotation.

Bucks Nearing 2 Training Camp Contracts

Muhammad, a former lottery pick, reached a career crossroads last season.

His playing time and scoring average had both dipped to four-year lows, and the Minnesota Timberwolves waived him in March. But he latched on quickly with the Milwaukee Bucks and provided a second-team spark down the stretch, averaging 8.5 points in only 10.6 minutes across 11 outings.

That was enough to convince the Bucks he's worth a longer look, as they are "working on a deal" to keep him around and let him compete for a roster spot in training camp, a source told Matt Velazquez of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Muhammad has proved he can score at the NBA level (career 18.9 points per 36 minutes), but his offensive ceiling is capped by an inability to stretch the floor (career 31.9 percent from distance) or provide adequate playmaking (career 1.1 assists per 36 minutes).

He must either prove he's more than a one-dimensional player or show that dimension is potent enough to demand a roster spot.

Muhammad will have competition in his quest. Summer-league standout Christian Wood is also Milwaukee-bound with eyes on a permanent gig, sources told Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania.

Wood has had two brief spells in the Association, making 17 appearances for the 2015-16 Philadelphia 76ers and 13 for the Charlotte Hornets the following season.

He's showed better on the junior-varsity circuit, though. He was an All-NBA G League second-teamer last season, averaging 23.3 points and 10.4 rebounds for the Delaware 87ers. He followed that up by earning All-NBA Summer League first-team honors for Milwaukee in Las Vegas, averaging 20.4 points and 10.8 rebounds while flashing face-up and post-up games, plus above-the-rim ability.

The Bucks have 14 players holding guaranteed contracts for 2018-19, so it will be an uphill climb for both Muhammad and Wood.

Statistics used courtesy of Basketball Reference. Salary information obtained via Basketball Insiders.