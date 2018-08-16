Little League World Series 2018: Thursday Schedule, TV Info and Predictions

The 2018 Little League World Series kicks off on Thursday with four games from Howard J. Lamade Stadium in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

The tournament follows a double-elimination format, so Thursday's losers won't be heading home, but it's an uphill battle from the losers' bracket.

Here's a look at Thursday's schedule:

Thursday's Schedule
GameMatchupTime (ET)TV
1Caribbean vs. Asia-Pacific1 p.m.ESPN
2Mid-Atlantic vs. Midwest3 p.m.ESPN
3Mexico vs. Australia5 p.m.ESPN
4New England vs. Southwest7 p.m.ESPN2
www.littleleague.org

And now we'll take a crack at predicting the winners for each of those matchups:

Thursday Predictions
GameMatchupPredicted Winner
1Guyama, Puerto Rico vs. Seoul, South KoreaSeoul
2Staten Island, New York vs. Des Moines, IowaStaten Island
3Matamoros, Tamaulipas vs. Gold Coast, QueenslandGold Coast
4Coventry, Rhode Island vs. Houston, TexasHouston
www.littleleague.org

The team from Staten Island might be the favorite on the American side of the bracket, as they steamrolled their way into the field of 16 teams.

During their 12-0 run to clinch the Mid-Atlantic Regional, they outscored opponents by a staggering 138-16 margin, with Gregory Bruno tossing a perfect game in the regional final for the Mid-Island squad.

Suffice to say, the team from Des Moines will have their hands full.

On the international side of the bracket, the team from Seoul, South Korea, is no stranger to Little League World Series success, having won the entire tournament in 2014.

They twirled three shutouts as part of their 5-0 showing in the Asia-Pacific Regional, and they'll again lean heavily on that standout pitching as they eye another title.

It's fun to make predictions, but anything can happen at the Little League World Series.

One thing is for sure, it's an event none of the participants or their families will forget, and it all starts on Thursday afternoon.

