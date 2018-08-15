WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from August 15August 16, 2018
WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from August 15
Just 72 hours away from TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, NXT hit the WWE Network airwaves with a show headlined by Tyler Bate and Roderick Strong in a preview of the tag team title match that will unfold during Saturday's live event.
Also on tap was a showdown between Kairi Sane and Aliyah days before The Pirate Princess challenged Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship and the renewal of the rivalry between The Street Profits and The Mighty.
Find out everything that went down Wednesday as NXT provided the final hype to the biggest event of its year.
The Street Profits vs. The Mighty
A week after The Street Profits returned and cost The Mighty a much-needed victory, the teams squared off in tag team action to kick off Wednesday's WWE Network broadcast.
A hot start from Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford had the NXT faithful red-hot to start, but Nick Miller and Shane Thorne ultimately seized control of the bout, isolating Dawkins and taunting Ford from the squared circle.
Despite a hot tag to Ford, the heels were in position to win, but a roll-up from the newly married Superstar and a hold of the tights earned the babyfaces the poetic victory.
Result
The Street Profits defeated The Mighty
Grade
C+
Analysis
The finish to this match was so apropos when you take into account how The Mighty won so many matches in underhanded fashion over the last few months. The Street Profits used their tactics against them, and the result was a fun conclusion to a basic wrestling match.
Neither team is likely to start challenging for tag titles immediately, but a series of matches between them could be great fun.
Kairi Sane vs. Aliyah
Days before she will challenge Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship in Brooklyn, Kairi Sane battled Aliyah, looking to send a message to her TakeOver opponent.
Before the match could start, Baszler made her presence felt, entering the arena to a chorus of boos.
Aliyah took advantage of a momentary distraction and jumped Sane, seizing early control of the bout.
A drop toe hold and flipping neckbreaker preceded a spear from Sane. The corner forearm gave way to the In-Sane Elbow but Sane pulled her opponent up. A second followed and Sane applied a new submission, bridging over and pointing Baszler's way as Aliyah had no choice but to tap out.
Sane stared Baszler down to close out the segment.
Result
Sane defeated Aliyah
Grade
A
Analysis
Putting aside the costumes and the innocence that has accompanied Sane for her entire run to this point, the Pirate Princess beat the hell out of Aliyah and sent a message to Baszler that Saturday's match between them will not be a walk in the proverbial park.
Sane showed strong intensity and debuted a submission that could earn her a title come Saturday.
Simple, effective.
EC3 Interrupts Velveteen Dream
Velveteen Dream hit the ring to talk about his upcoming match with EC3 Saturday in Brooklyn.
He said it would be dream over for the one percenter but EC3 interrupted.
The former TNA world heavyweight champion made a crack about Dream resembling the late Prince, then mockingly complimented his fanny pack.
Dream, frustrated, warned EC3 not to try and get in his head because he is the one who best plays mind games in NXT.
EC3 asked why they have to wait for Saturday and ended the segment by hitting the One Percenter and leaving Dream writhing.
Grade
B
Analysis
For as underdeveloped as this particular feud is, this did a really solid job of putting over EC3's ability to get in the head of his rival, something Dream has become synonymous with during his time with the brand.
A short, effective segment, something that became a theme of the show to this point.
Tyler Bate vs. Roderick Strong
Much like their epic tag team title match a few weeks back, in which Roderick Strong and partner Kyle O'Reilly regained the NXT Tag Team Championships from Tyler Bate and Trent Seven, the match between Strong and Bate was a back-and-forth display of ferocity and punishing strikes.
Late in the action-packed match, O'Reilly attempted to interfere and paid for it. Seven did, too.
The action back to Bate and Strong, the first WWE United Kingdom champion obliterated Strong with a rolling kick and delivered the Tyler Drive '97 to head to Brooklyn on a winning streak.
Result
Bate defeated Strong
Grade
B+
Analysis
There is a lot of talk about matches that could conceivably steal the show Saturday night in Brooklyn but nowhere in the conversation is the tag title bout between Undisputed Era and Mustache Mountain. Much like it sneaked up on those not expected the five-star classic the two teams delivered on free television a few weeks back, do not be surprised if their rematch comes from out of nowhere to steal the whole SummerSlam weekend.
Bate and Strong gave fans a taste of what to expect but Saturday in Barclays Center, the teams may earn Match of the Year chatter.