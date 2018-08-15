WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Highlights and Reaction from August 15

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

Just 72 hours away from TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, NXT hit the WWE Network airwaves with a show headlined by Tyler Bate and Roderick Strong in a preview of the tag team title match that will unfold during Saturday's live event.

Also on tap was a showdown between Kairi Sane and Aliyah days before The Pirate Princess challenged Shayna Baszler for the NXT Women's Championship and the renewal of the rivalry between The Street Profits and The Mighty.

Find out everything that went down Wednesday as NXT provided the final hype to the biggest event of its year.