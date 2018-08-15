Chelsea Transfer News: Blues Reportedly Keen to Offload Danny Drinkwater

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Chelsea are reportedly keen to offload midfielder Danny Drinkwater abroad before the summer transfer window closes around Europe.

New manager Maurizio Sarri has deemed the 28-year-old surplus to requirements and is happy for him to depart Stamford Bridge, according to the Daily Star's David Woods.

Per the report, Bundesliga side Schalke are interested in the midfielder, who has struggled to make an impact at Chelsea since signing in September 2017.

Chelsea also have plenty of midfield options which means Drinkwater is unlikely to see much game time if he were to stay and fight for his place.

Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic have been brought in over the summer. They join Cesc Fabregas, N’Golo Kante, Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek in the Chelsea squad.

Goal's Nizaar Kinsella said Drinkwater has fallen behind Loftus-Cheek in the pecking order:

Drinkwater managed just 11 Premier League appearances for the Blues last season after signing from Leicester City in a deal worth £35 million, per BBC Sport.

The midfielder's season was interrupted by injury, but when he was given chances to feature in the first team he did not appear to impress then manager Antonio Conte.

New boss Sarri appears to be of the same opinion. Drinkwater was left out of Chelsea's opening Premier League game against Huddersfield Town.

The Italian has also said his squad is too big, per Liam Twomey at ESPN FC:

The Blues have already moved to trim their squad. Kurt Zouma, Michy Batshuayi and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko have all departed on loan.

There is still time for more players to leave. The transfer window does not close in Spain, Germany and France until August 31.

The midfielder is open to a move abroad, per the Guardian's Jacob Steinberg:

Drinkwater moved to Chelsea after playing a key role in Leicester's Premier League title success. However, his career has stalled at Stamford Bridge, and a move away looks the best option for him to get back on track.