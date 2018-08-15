Odds Released for Tiger Woods Winning a Major Golf Tournament in 2019

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Despite his impressive showing at the 2018 PGA Championship, oddsmakers remain skeptical Tiger Woods will capture a 15th major title in 2019.

According to OddsShark, Woods is +325 to win the Masters, U.S. Open, Open Championship or PGA Championship. He's -450 to miss out on a trophy at the four events.

Woods has also opened with the fifth-best odds of winning the 2019 Masters (+1200), per OddsShark.

It was easy to go a bit overboard after Woods finished runner-up to Brooks Koepka at the PGA Championship. He shot six under in the final round as fans were glued to their televisions to see whether he could complete the comeback.

CBS Sports announced the final-round viewership climbed 69 percent from last year.

As great as Tiger's run was, the harsh reality is that he hasn't won a major tournament since the 2008 U.S. Open. His last win of any kind was the 2013 Bridgestone Invitational.

Fans are justifiably optimistic about Woods' chances in 2019. Prior to his second-place result at the PGA Championship, he tied for sixth in the Open Championship in July.

But expecting Woods to end his major drought next year might be a stretch.