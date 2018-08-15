Antonio Tarver Arrested for Domestic Battery After Alleged Fight with Stepson

Elsa/Getty Images

Former light heavyweight boxing champion Antonio Tarver was arrested for domestic battery Monday after allegedly punching his 18-year-old stepson in the face.

According to TMZ Sports, Aziya Taylor alleged that Tarver punched him multiple times during an altercation at a Florida home.

Tarver's stepson, Aziya Taylor, told police that the altercation occurred after he went to breakfast with Tarver at Waffle House and didn't have enough money to pay the bill.

Taylor alleged that Tarver "bum-rushed" him before striking him twice in the face and locking him in the garage.

Tarver told police that Aziya busted his lip because he "tripped and fell" during the altercation. Tarver denied punching his stepson.

The 49-year-old Tarver was released from jail on $1,000 bond on Tuesday.

Tarver owns a career record of 31-6-1 with one no contest, last fighting Steve Cunningham to a draw in 2015.

Tarver most notably beat Roy Jones Jr. in 2004 and 2005 after losing to Jones in their first meeting in 2003.