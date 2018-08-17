South Africa vs. Argentina: Live Stream, Preview for Rugby Championship 2018

Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa host Argentina in their opening game of the 2018 Rugby Championship on Saturday, as New Zealand attempt to defend the title.

The Jonsson Kings Park Stadium will be packed to the rafters in Durban, with the Springboks trying to win the tournament for the first time in its current format. South Africa last prevailed in the previous Tri-Nations in 2009.

Argentinian rugby has grown over the past two decades, and the national team has witnessed intermittent improvements.

However, the Pumas have lost 29 of their 33 games in the Rugby Championship and will continue to struggle to make their mark against elite opponents.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 18

Time: 11:05 a.m. (ET), 4:05 p.m. (BST), 5:05 p.m. (local time)

TV: Sky Sports Action (UK)

Stream: Sky Go (UK)

Preview

The competition has been dominated by New Zealand for five seasons since 2012, with Australia and South African often chasing their tails in pursuit of glory.

The Aussies claimed victory in 2015, but the South Africans have not been winners since the competition was rebranded from the original Tri-Nations format.

Argentina's entry has offered something different over the past six campaigns, but they will find it a difficult visit to the African continent on Saturday.

The Pumas remain huge outsiders in the championship, as Antipodean dominance continues.

Gallo Images/Getty Images

South Africa coach Rassie Erasmus will be confident ahead of the encounter as Eben Etzebeth returns to the fold after a 10-month absence.



Sky Sports reported the captain had been suffering from shoulder and back issues, but he is now ready to represent the Springboks.

Per Sky Sports, Erasmus said about the player:

"His match fitness is a concern, and it is for that reason that we won't see him playing much more than 60 minutes this week.

"We just received the clearance from the specialist. He has been training full on with us ever since the end of the Stormers Super Rugby campaign, but we have been waiting on this (medical clearance).

"I would prefer to start a player who is in this situation than play him from the bench. If we start someone else and then there is an injury in the first minute, we might be in trouble."

JUAN JOSE GASPARINI/Getty Images

The weight of Argentina's pack will seek to put the hosts under considerable pressure, and this challenge will dictate the ebb and flow of proceedings.

The home team remain the more naturally talented collective, but if the match turns into a war of attrition, a shock could be looming.

Argentina have been as high as third in the world rankings, but the current team does not have the depth of previous vintages.

Erasmus will tactically tread carefully in this contest, but an early try will settle the nerves and point his side towards victory.

South Africa need a win in Durban if they harbour any thoughts of glory in the Rugby Championship, and they must dispatch the visitors with little fuss.