DeAndre Hopkins Fights with Jimmie Ward; Ejected from Texans-49ers Practice

DeAndre Hopkins Fights with Jimmie Ward; Ejected from Texans-49ers PracticeAugust 15, 2018
Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward got into a fight Wednesday while the two teams were running drills against one another:
SportsTalk 790 @SportsTalk790
First play with Texans receivers vs 49ers secondary, @DeAndreHopkins gets into a scrap! https://t.co/lTrpuq6ZJe
Alex Radow @alexradow
.@DeAndreHopkins and @49ers DB Jimmie Ward throw punches at @HoustonTexans training camp. @KPRC2 https://t.co/I0Xw12g20Z
Cam Inman @CamInman
Ward jammed Hopkins at line, Hopkins helmet popped off, Hopkins threw punch and it was on. Ward extremely upset after, threw own helmet (near my feet) and calmed by coaches and Richard Sherman. Ward still practicing
Texans head coach Bill O'Brien sent Hopkins packing for the day after the scuffle:
Fights during training camp are commonplace, especially when teams scrimmage against one another.
However, the Texans don't want a star player like Hopkins to get injured during a preseason scuffle. He's emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and will be a crucial part of the team's game plan in 2018.
