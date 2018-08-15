DeAndre Hopkins Fights with Jimmie Ward; Ejected from Texans-49ers Practice

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Houston Texans star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and San Francisco 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward got into a fight Wednesday while the two teams were running drills against one another:

Texans head coach Bill O'Brien sent Hopkins packing for the day after the scuffle:

Fights during training camp are commonplace, especially when teams scrimmage against one another.

However, the Texans don't want a star player like Hopkins to get injured during a preseason scuffle. He's emerged as one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and will be a crucial part of the team's game plan in 2018.