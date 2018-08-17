Barcelona vs. Alaves: Odds, Preview, Live Stream, TV Info

FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

Barcelona will begin the defence of their 2017-18 La Liga title on Saturday as Alaves visit the Camp Nou.

The exit of Cristiano Ronaldo has changed the landscape of Spanish football, and a good start could see Barca quickly accelerate into a lead over their bitter rivals Real Madrid.

New club captain Lionel Messi now has no equal, and the Argentinian icon will be thirsty for more honours this term.

Alaves finished comfortably above the relegation zone last season in mid-table, and they will hope to break into the top 10 during this campaign.

Here is how you can watch the match:

Date: Saturday, Aug. 18

Time: 4:15 p.m. (ET), 9:15 p.m. (BST)

Odds: Barcelona win: 20-167, Alaves win: 13-1, Draw: 8-1

Live Stream: beIN Sports CONNECT (U.S.), Eleven Sports (UK)

TV: beIN Sports (U.S.)

(Odds via OddsShark)

Preview

FADEL SENNA/Getty Images

A new season begins at the Camp Nou, but the expectations remain the same for skipper Messi and his Blaugrana team-mates.

Last year, the Catalans destroyed the challenge from the capital city, finishing 14 points ahead of closest challengers Atletico Madrid and 17 ahead of Real.

Ernesto Valverde was a huge success in his first season as Barca coach, and the target will now be to supplement domestic silverware with European glory.

Alaves arrive after a respectable campaign last term, finishing 14th and 18 points clear of the relegation dogfight.

LOUISA GOULIAMAKI/Getty Images

Ghana international Patrick Twumasi has joined the Mendizorrotza Stadium outfit, and the attacker should add creativity and goals this season.

Prince Narkortu Teye of Goal quoted Twumasi after signing for El Glorioso.

Twumasi said:

"I have had a very warm welcome from the fans. I am very happy to be here and I am going to do everything I can to help the team and to make fans feel proud of me.

"I'm very happy to be in a team as important as Alaves. I have worked very hard to have this opportunity. The coach has given me a lot of motivation to work here."

JOSEP LAGO/Getty Images

Barca have added to their contingent with the signing of Chilean superstar Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munch, and the midfielder will provide additional energy in front of the defence.

The 31-year-old featured in 30 games for Bayern in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League last season and brings a wealth of experience to the Camp Nou.

Barca will desire a fast start, and Alaves will potentially struggle after suffering 21 league defeats last season.

Eyes will also be focused on Real with new coach Julen Lopetegui at the helm, forcing the Blaugrana to show their intent early in the new campaign.