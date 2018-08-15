Fortnite 5.21 Patch Notes Released Featuring New Heavy Sniper, LTM Games

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

Epic Games announced the addition of a new heavy sniper rifle for Fortnite Battle Royale on Wednesday as part of the popular video game's 5.21 patch notes.

The heavy sniper is available in epic and legendary formats with base damage of 150 (epic) and 157 (legendary) to opposing players.

Its main use, especially in competitive play such as the Fortnite Summer Skirmish tournaments, will be instant destruction of structures, though. A single bullet can do remarkable damage (1,050 to 1,100) to walls, which will be a massive advantage in the final circles.

Yungezy provided an early look at the new gun's value:

Expect a lot of pro players and streamers to use the current double-clinger meta in addition to the heavy sniper in order to cause serious problems for players attempting to hunker down in brick or metal bases.

Meanwhile, the patch notes also highlighted the addition of two limited-time modes: Sniper Shootout and Soaring 50's.

Sniper Shootout has been available in several different variations in recent seasons. This should be the best edition to date since the addition of the heavy sniper led to the removal of the scoped assault rifle, which makes it a true battle of snipers.

Soaring 50's is a different style of the traditional 50 vs. 50 format. There are more impulse grenades, bounce pads and launch pads available throughout the map, and players can reactivate their gliders any time they are more than 10 meters above the ground to increase movement.

These changes should create an environment more capable of creating highlight-worthy clips.