Little League Pitching Superstar Mo'ne Davis Is Now an Ankle-Breaking Baller

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoAugust 15, 2018

  1. How Soccer Stars Spent the Summer Playing American Sports

  2. Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball

  3. Frolf Growing Rapidly Worldwide

  4. Get Weird at the World Alternative Games

  5. 3-Year-Old Is Golf's Best Trick Shot Artist

  6. Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak'

  7. HBD TB12! 🎉

  8. #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒

  9. Check Out the Dodgeball World Championship

  10. 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics

  11. LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪

  12. The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday

  13. Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁

  14. Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day

  15. Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason

  16. From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL

  17. This Racetrack Brings Mario Kart to Real Life

  18. Fighter with One-Arm Aiming for UFC Contract

  19. Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family

  20. Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game

Right Arrow Icon

Four years ago today, Mo'ne Davis was the first girl to pitch a shutout win at the Little League World Series. At 13 years old, Mo'ne allowed two hits with eight strikeouts in the 4-0 victory, even clocking a 71 mph fastball. She was propelled to overnight stardom and even donated her jersey to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Now 17 years old, Mo'ne is focusing on basketball. The rising senior is an ankle-breaking point guard with a lethal three-point shot. Mo'ne's baseball legacy will never be forgotten, but keep your eyes out on her hoops future.

Watch the video above to learn more.

Bleacher Report is your No. 1 stop for what's trending in sports. You can count on B/R for all the hottest stories. From wild sports to the next big thing, don't miss out.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Jaguars' Biggest Threat Is Themselves

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Jaguars' Biggest Threat Is Themselves

    Mike Freeman
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL's Biggest Emerging Stars by Position ⭐️

    Featured logo
    Featured

    NFL's Biggest Emerging Stars by Position ⭐️

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    How Can Teams Trade These Terrible Contracts?

    Featured logo
    Featured

    How Can Teams Trade These Terrible Contracts?

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    Tavon Austin Is Ready to Ball Out in Dallas

    Featured logo
    Featured

    Tavon Austin Is Ready to Ball Out in Dallas

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report