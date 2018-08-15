Little League Pitching Superstar Mo'ne Davis Is Now an Ankle-Breaking Baller

How Soccer Stars Spent the Summer Playing American Sports Dyckman Courts Are the Red Carpet of Streetball Frolf Growing Rapidly Worldwide Get Weird at the World Alternative Games 3-Year-Old Is Golf's Best Trick Shot Artist Giannis' Youngest Brother Could Be the True 'Greek Freak' HBD TB12! 🎉 #JamesGang Got AAU Hoops on Lock 🔒 Check Out the Dodgeball World Championship 11 Years Ago, KG Joined the Celtics LeBron's School Opens in Akron 💪 The Sandlot Celebrates 25th Birthday Who Had the Best Camp Entrance This Year? 🚁 Celebrate Your Favorite SB Snack on National Chicken Wing Day Embiid Putting the World on a Poster This Offseason From Working Odd Jobs to the NFL This Racetrack Brings Mario Kart to Real Life Fighter with One-Arm Aiming for UFC Contract Kobe's ‘Mamba Mentality’ Runs in the Family Liz Cambage Drops 53 Points in Historic WNBA Game Right Arrow Icon

Four years ago today, Mo'ne Davis was the first girl to pitch a shutout win at the Little League World Series. At 13 years old, Mo'ne allowed two hits with eight strikeouts in the 4-0 victory, even clocking a 71 mph fastball. She was propelled to overnight stardom and even donated her jersey to the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Now 17 years old, Mo'ne is focusing on basketball. The rising senior is an ankle-breaking point guard with a lethal three-point shot. Mo'ne's baseball legacy will never be forgotten, but keep your eyes out on her hoops future.

Watch the video above to learn more.

