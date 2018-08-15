Jordan Clarkson Among 3 Players Permitted by NBA to Play in 2018 Asian Games

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The NBA ruled Tuesday that Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson will be permitted to play for the Philippines at the Asian Games beginning Saturday in Indonesia.

According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Houston Rockets center Zhou Qi and Dallas Mavericks forward Ding Yanyuhang were given clearance to play for China as well.

The NBA decided to make a one-time exception for the players despite not having an agreement in place with FIBA that allows NBA players to compete at the Asian Games.

Following the NBA's decision, Clarkson took to Facebook and wrote, "My heart is full of gratitude for everyone who helped make this happen. See you all very soon."

Per Windhorst, the NBA said it agreed to allow the players to compete in the Asian Games due to a previous "communication breakdown" with the Chinese and Philippine basketball federations.

Clarkson will look to help Gilas Pilipinas reach the medal stand at the Asian Games for the first time since 1998 when they won bronze.

While Clarkson was born in Tampa, Florida, he is of Filipino descent and has held a Filipino passport since the age of 12.

Now 26, Clarkson figures to be one of the Philippines' go-to players in Indonesia.

After spending parts of the first four seasons of his NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, Clarkson was traded to the Cavs last season and helped them reach the NBA Finals.

In 81 games split between the Lakers and Cavaliers, Clarkson averaged 13.9 points, 2.7 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

With LeBron James leaving Cleveland for L.A., Clarkson is in line to have a bigger role for the Cavs in 2018-19 as well.