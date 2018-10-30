Steelers' Ben Roethlisberger Suffered Broken Finger Injury to Left Hand

Jason Miller/Getty Images

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is banged up again.

On Tuesday, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Roethlisberger has a fractured index finger on his left (non-throwing) hand. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, the 36-year-old is not expected to miss time.

Roethlisberger has missed at least one game every season dating back to 2015, and he's played a full 16-game slate just three times since debuting in 2004.



However, last season was a rather uneventful one for him on the injury front. Although he battled inconsistencies at times, Roethlisberger appeared in the Steelers' first 15 games before he sat out their regular-season finale to rest.

Through seven games this season, Roethlisberger has completed 65.3 percent of his passes for 2,290 yards, 14 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

In the event Roethlisberger's status changes in the days ahead, 2017 fourth-round pick Josh Dobbs would be the next man up. Dobbs, 23, has yet to attempt a pass in a regular-season game.