Arsenal Transfer News: Joel Campbell Set to Leave Gunners for Frosinone Calcio

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Arsenal forward Joel Campbell is set to leave the Emirates Stadium, as he reportedly considers a three-year contract with Serie A new boys Frosinone Calcio.

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb (h/t Alex Harris of the Daily Star) reported the player is expected to put pen to paper before the Italian transfer window closes on Friday.

The Lazio-based club recently achieved promotion to Serie A for the second time in their history after decades in the lower divisions in Italy.

The Costa Rica international failed to make an impact after signing for the north London side in 2011, and he has spent most of his Arsenal career out on loan.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Former manager Arsene Wenger was unwilling to let the attacker leave, but new coach Unai Emery appears happy to allow the player to depart after seven years.

Per Harris, Emery recently revealed he is prepared to trim his squad before the European transfer windows slam shut.

The Spanish manager said on Friday: "We only have three players: Carl Jenkinson, David Ospina and Joel Campbell, with the possibility to leave."

Campbell rose to prominence for his country at the 2014 FIFA World Cup, but he was unable to turn his form into appearances and goals for Arsenal.

The forward remained out on loan, featuring in the Greek, Spanish and Portuguese leagues, but a substantial run in a Gunners shirt didn't materialise.

Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

The 26-year-old spent last season on loan with La Liga outfit Real Betis, only featuring eight times in Spain's top-flight.

It will be no surprise if Emery sells the Costa Rican, who could thrive with the Ciociari in Italy.

Campbell has UEFA Champions League experience, and will be given a significant platform to thrive with his new club.

Frosinone will struggle with the bigger teams in Serie A and survival will be viewed as a huge success this year.

Campbell could find the permanent home he has craved if he performs, making him an instant hero with the fans at the intimate Stadio Benito Stirpe.