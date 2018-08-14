Jermain Taylor's Domestic Violence Charges Dropped, Accuser Stopped Cooperating

Danny Johnston/Associated Press

Ashley White, the ex-girlfriend of former boxer Jermain Taylor who accused him of domestic violence, reportedly stopped cooperating with authorities in that case, and prosecutors dropped the charges Monday, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report:

"Taylor—the former undisputed middleweight champ—was arrested back in July 2017 for allegedly biting and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, Ashley White, during an argument. White told police she pepper sprayed Taylor when he took her cell phone—and he broke it when she tried to call for help. She also claimed Taylor chased her out of the house and down the street.

"Taylor was initially charged with felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with emergency communication."

Prosecutors said they had been trying to reach White for about a year, to no avail.

Taylor is still serving a six-year suspended sentence, however, after pleading guilty in 2015 to charges from three separate incidents, including second-degree battery and "five counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic threatening and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance," per the Associated Press.

Taylor, 40, was a former middleweight champion whose career highlights included beating Bernard Hopkins in consecutive fights in 2005. In 2009, Taylor suffered a concussion and brain bleed after being knocked out by Arthur Abraham. Doctors told him he could never fight again after the injury given that brain bleeds are often deadly.

He rejected that advice, fighting five more times before legal issues halted his career.