Jermain Taylor's Domestic Violence Charges Dropped, Accuser Stopped Cooperating

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2014 file photo, boxer Jermain Taylor walks from the Pulaski County Jail in Little Rock, Ark. Taylor has avoided prison time on several felony charges stemming from three separate incidents in Arkansas, including firing a gun at a Martin Luther King Jr. parade. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that a Pulaski County Circuit judge on Friday, May 20, 2016, suspended Taylor's 19-year sentence. That means Taylor won't have to go to prison as long as he stays out of trouble, submits to drug testing and performs 120 hours of community service. (AP Photo/Danny Johnston, File)
Danny Johnston/Associated Press

Ashley White, the ex-girlfriend of former boxer Jermain Taylor who accused him of domestic violence, reportedly stopped cooperating with authorities in that case, and prosecutors dropped the charges Monday, according to TMZ Sports.

Per that report:

"Taylor—the former undisputed middleweight champ—was arrested back in July 2017 for allegedly biting and threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend, Ashley White, during an argument. White told police she pepper sprayed Taylor when he took her cell phone—and he broke it when she tried to call for help. She also claimed Taylor chased her out of the house and down the street.

"Taylor was initially charged with felony terroristic threats, misdemeanor domestic battery and interference with emergency communication."

Prosecutors said they had been trying to reach White for about a year, to no avail. 

Taylor is still serving a six-year suspended sentence, however, after pleading guilty in 2015 to charges from three separate incidents, including second-degree battery and "five counts of aggravated assault, one count of terroristic threatening and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance," per the Associated Press.

Taylor, 40, was a former middleweight champion whose career highlights included beating Bernard Hopkins in consecutive fights in 2005. In 2009, Taylor suffered a concussion and brain bleed after being knocked out by Arthur Abraham. Doctors told him he could never fight again after the injury given that brain bleeds are often deadly. 

He rejected that advice, fighting five more times before legal issues halted his career.

Related

    Golovkin 30-Day Weight For Canelo Rematch - 168-3-Pounds

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Golovkin 30-Day Weight For Canelo Rematch - 168-3-Pounds

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Golovkin Explains Saunders Deal, Tense Negotiations For Canelo

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Golovkin Explains Saunders Deal, Tense Negotiations For Canelo

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Usyk vs. Bellew: Very Positive Meetings Take Place For Fight

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Usyk vs. Bellew: Very Positive Meetings Take Place For Fight

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com

    Rigondeaux Looks To Work With DeCubas Jr., Aims To Be Active

    Boxing logo
    Boxing

    Rigondeaux Looks To Work With DeCubas Jr., Aims To Be Active

    BoxingScene.com
    via BoxingScene.com