LeSean McCoy Accuses Ex-Girlfriend of Stealing His Kobe Bryant Sneakers

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy has claimed his ex-girlfriend, Delicia Cordon, stole a pair of Kobe Bryant sneakers, which was revealed as part of the lawsuit Cordon filed against McCoy, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday.

Cordon's lawyer denied she removed the shoes from McCoy's house.

"Ms. Cordon does not know anything about Kobe Bryant sneakers nor would she have a reason to take Kobe Bryant sneakers," the lawyer wrote to McCoy's representatives, according to TMZ.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's Mitchell Northam reported in July that Cordon was assaulted during a home invasion. She told an emergency dispatcher she believed McCoy helped set up the incident. Cordon's attorney said the perpetrator demanded she give him particular pieces of jewelry McCoy had given her in the past.

McCoy had attempted to evict Cordon in July 2017, but Cordon continued to live in the house.

Police reported to the scene in June 2018 after Cordon saw video via a doorbell camera of people entering the home and removing possessions from the premises. McCoy's mother spoke to authorities to say he had asked her to take his things out of the house and that Cordon was allowed to remain there until the house officially sold.

ESPN.com's Mike Rodak reported Monday that Cordon filed suit against McCoy and a friend of his, Tamarcus Porter. Cordon said McCoy had changed the security codes for the house but declined to give them to her.

Rodak noted Cordon "does not directly accuse" McCoy or Porter of having a role in the home invasion but instead accuses them of being aware it happened because Porter had once said to police he could broadcast a feed of the home's security cameras.