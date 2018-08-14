Zion Williamson Throws Down Dunk from Free-Throw Line at Duke Practice

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistAugust 14, 2018

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 26: Zion Williamson of Spartanburg Day School attempts a dunk during the 2018 McDonald's All American Game POWERADE Jam Fest at Forbes Arena on March 26, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Zion Williamson managed to get the internet buzzing time and time again during his high school career with his jaw-dropping dunks, and as he has moved on to the next level, nothing has changed.

The dunking sensation's latest viral moment came when he took off from the free-throw line during a recent Duke Blue Devils practice, via Michael Grange of Rogers Sportsnet:

Williamson is a 5-star recruit and the No. 5 overall prospect in the class of 2018, per 247Sports. The former Spartanburg Day School star is one of four 5-star recruits in Duke's top-ranked class, joining R.J. Barrett, Cameron Reddish and Tre Jones.

Related

    Jeff Goodman, Brett McMurphy Join Stadium

    College Basketball logo
    College Basketball

    Jeff Goodman, Brett McMurphy Join Stadium

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    What to Know for Duke's Canada Trip

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    What to Know for Duke's Canada Trip

    The Chronicle
    via The Chronicle

    Coach K Says No One Wants to Identify Elite Prospects

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Coach K Says No One Wants to Identify Elite Prospects

    CBB Today Staff
    via CBB Today

    Coach K on Joey Baker

    Duke Basketball logo
    Duke Basketball

    Coach K on Joey Baker

    Duke Basketball Report
    via Duke Basketball Report