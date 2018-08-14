Zion Williamson Throws Down Dunk from Free-Throw Line at Duke Practice

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Zion Williamson managed to get the internet buzzing time and time again during his high school career with his jaw-dropping dunks, and as he has moved on to the next level, nothing has changed.

The dunking sensation's latest viral moment came when he took off from the free-throw line during a recent Duke Blue Devils practice, via Michael Grange of Rogers Sportsnet:

Williamson is a 5-star recruit and the No. 5 overall prospect in the class of 2018, per 247Sports. The former Spartanburg Day School star is one of four 5-star recruits in Duke's top-ranked class, joining R.J. Barrett, Cameron Reddish and Tre Jones.