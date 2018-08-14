Western and Southern Open 2018: Nick Kyrgios, Karolina Pliskova Advance

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The 2018 Western & Southern Open continued Tuesday, with first-round action wrapping up and the second round getting underway.

Fresh off a straight-set victory over Daria Gavrilova, Serena Williams is set to take the court Tuesday night against eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova. Second-seeded Roger Federer will open his tournament as well, facing off with Peter Gojowczyk in the second round.

Karolina Pliskova, Nick Kyrgios and Elina Svitolina are among the others included on Tuesday's schedule. The full schedule is available on the Wester & Southern Open's official site.

Here's a look at the scores from Mason, Ohio, and a recap of the day's biggest matches.

Men's Singles Results

No. 15 Nick Kyrgios def. Denis Kudla: 6-7(2), 7-5, 7-6(9)

Hyeon Chung def. Jack Sock: 2-6, 6-1, 6-2

Milos Raonic def. Dusan Lajovic: 6-3, 6-3

Marius Copil def. Philipp Kohlschreiber: 6-4, 6-2

Robin Haase def. Filip Krajinovic: 4-6, 6-2, 6-3

Karen Khachanov def. Albert Ramos-Vinolas: 2-6, 6-3, 6-2

Borna Coric def. Daniil Medvedev: 6-2, 6-3

Women's Singles Results

No. 9 Karolina Pliskova def. Agnieszka Radwanska: 6-3, 6-3

No. 15 Elise Mertens def. Magdalena Rybarikova: 6-4, 6-2

No. 16 Ashleigh Barty def. Marketa Vondrousova: 6-3, 7-5

Amanda Anisimova def. Timea Babos: 6-3, 6-4

Ekaterina Makarova def. Ana Bogdan: 6-3, 6-2

Maria Sakkari def. Naomi Osaka: 6-3, 7-6(8)

Tatjana Maria def. Allie Kiick: 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Kaia Kanepi def. Varvara Lepchenko: 2-6, 6-3, 6-1

Notable Matches

Entering Tuesday, Pliskova was winless against Agnieszka Radwanska in her first seven tries. Even worse, she had yet to take even a set off the 2012 Wimbledon runner-up.

Pliskova ended that run in emphatic fashion at the Western & Southern Open. The No. 9 seed prevailed in straight sets.

On Monday, Pliskova dropped coach Tomas Krupa and brought former coach Rennae Stubbs back into the fold. David Kane of the WTA's official site thought the move paid immediate dividends:

Pliskova was far from her best. She had four aces—the last of which came on match point—and won 78 percent of her first-service points. But she also committed five double faults and won only 39 percent of her second-service points.

As the final score would suggest, though, the 2016 champion enjoyed stretches where she simply overpowered Radwanska:

Pliskova will meet Aryna Sabalenka in the second round. The 20-year-old Sabalenka is coming off a three-set victory over Johanna Konta.

No. 15 Nick Kyrgios def. Denis Kudla: 6-7(2), 7-5, 7-6(9)

Kyrgios narrowly edged out a three-set win over Denis Kudla on Tuesday afternoon.

Things didn't begin well for Kyrgios. He arrived courtside only to find he had forgotten to pack the necessary footwear:

Fortunately for Kyrgios, that wasn't an omen of things to come:

There was only one service break over the course of the match, which provides a good insight into how things unfolded. Kudla had 20 aces and won 85 percent of his first-service points, but it still wasn't enough to upset Kyrgios. The 23-year-old Australian had 39 aces and dropped only eight of his 66 first-service points.

Kudla saved four match points in the third-set tiebreaker to go ahead 8-7 and have a match point of his own. Kyrgios won four of the next five points, though, to seal passage to the second round.