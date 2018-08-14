NBA Insider Shams Charania Leaves Yahoo Sports for The Athletic

Eric Gay/Associated Press

One of the biggest names in the basketball world has found a new home.

On Tuesday, NBA reporter Shams Charania announced that he will join The Athletic and Stadium:

"I am excited to announce I am joining The Athletic and Stadium as the lead Senior NBA Insider/Writer and Analyst later this month. I am so grateful and honored to have spent the past three years at Yahoo. I'm appreciative to have been part of The Vertical and the tremendous staff, top to bottom. Thank you to all of the Yahoo Sports executives, editors Johnny Ludden and Joe Garza and the rest of the group. Now, I am so pumped and thrilled for this next journey and challenge. I'm excited to join the talented people at both The Athletic and Stadium, two places with tremendous enthusiasm, opportunity for growth and determination to cover the league. Both are hungry and ready. So am I."

Both companies confirmed the news:

College football reporter Brett McMurphy told Deadspin's Nick Martin earlier this month that Charania would "do video for Stadium and write for The Athletic." That came after Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported Charania's contract with Yahoo Sports was set to expire.

Charania, who graduated from college just a year ago, has quickly become one of the top insiders in the NBA. His "Shams Wow" breaking news reports have created a thrilling rivalry between him and his mentor, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.