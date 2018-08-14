Deontay Wilder 'Done With' Anthony Joshua Talks, Focused on Tyson Fury Fight

Butch Dill/Associated Press

WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder has accused Anthony Joshua and his promoter, Eddie Hearn, of lying about negotiations around a potential clash between the pair.

He told TMZ Sports he is done with Joshua and is now only focused on facing Tyson Fury as he looks to extend his 40-0 professional record:

"These guys [Joshua and Hearn] have lied so much about so much stuff it's crazy. ... At this point, we're done with the situation, we're satisfied with where we're at and now our focus is on Tyson Fury. We're not worried about Anthony Joshua any more. He damaged his name here in America and the people are waking up over there in the UK too. Everyone knows who tried to make the fight, who really wanted the fight. A blind man could see the situation with this."

Briton Joshua and American Wilder share the four major heavyweight titles between them. They are also both undefeated.

Joshua extended his record to 21-0 when he beat Joseph Parker by unanimous decision in March to add the WBO title to his WBA and IBF belts.

Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

A showdown between the 28-year-old and Wilder is the biggest fight boxing has to offer.

In the wake of Joshua's defeat of Parker in Cardiff, Wales, there were reports that Wilder had agreed to fight the Englishman at Wembley Stadium this summer, per

But Joshua is now set to meet WBA mandatory challenger Alexander Povetkin on September 22, and Wilder, 32, is eyeing a bout with Fury.

This is far from the first time a much-anticipated fight has failed to come to fruition when expected, but it does not mean the clash will not happen eventually.

Assuming both Joshua and Wilder win their next fights the appetite will remain for them to meet in the ring and unify the heavyweight division.