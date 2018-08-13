David Johnson 'Encouraged' by Recent Contract Extension Talks with Cardinals

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson is one of the best playmakers in the NFL when healthy, but he said the fact that he missed 15 games last year with a broken wrist has impacted contract discussions as he enters the final season of his rookie contract.

"I think that's what it is—I didn't play," Johnson said, per Darren Urban of the team's official website. "I didn't play last year. I was hoping my production from my second year and what I did my first year would help out, but the NFL is what have you done for me lately, so hopefully I can prove it once the season starts."

Johnson said he plans on having his agent handle the talks but granted he is "encouraged" there has been an open dialogue with the team.

