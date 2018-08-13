CSU Football Coach Mike Bobo Hospitalized After Experiencing Numbness in Feet

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Colorado State announced head football coach Mike Bobo is being evaluated after he felt numbness in his feet and went to the hospital.

Bobo released a statement included in the announcement addressing the issue:

"I recently began to experience numbness in my feet. After our second scrimmage on Saturday night it was determined by doctors that I should be admitted to the hospital to undergo further testing. I feel very encouraged by the test results to this point and hope to have some answers soon. I also feel very encouraged about our 2018 CSU Football team. We have excellent coaches and excellent leadership in this program, and I have full confidence that they will continue to have tremendous preparation on and off the practice field for as long as I must be away. My family and I appreciate all of the great care and support we are receiving."

Colorado State hired Bobo, 44, in December 2014 after Jim McElwain left for the University of Florida. Bobo was previously the offensive coordinator with the Georgia Bulldogs, where he also played quarterback during his collegiate career.

Mark Schlabach of ESPN.com noted Bobo is the offensive play-caller and only Colorado State coach to lead the team to a bowl game in each of his first three seasons at the helm.

The Rams went 7-6 in each of Bobo's first three years but are yet to win a bowl game under his direction.