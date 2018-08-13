Donald Trump Congratulates 'Man of Steel' Brooks Koepka for PGA Championship Win

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

Brooks Koepka poses with the Wanamaker Trophy after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bellerive Country Club, Sunday, Aug. 12, 2018, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship and the admiration of the president of the United States with his showing in St. Louis on Sunday.

Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to Koepka, praising his "powerful game" and "powerful mind" while calling him "a man of steel":

             

