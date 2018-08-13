Donald Trump Congratulates 'Man of Steel' Brooks Koepka for PGA Championship Win

Donald Trump Congratulates 'Man of Steel' Brooks Koepka for PGA Championship WinAugust 13, 2018
Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship and the admiration of the president of the United States with his showing in St. Louis on Sunday.
Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to Koepka, praising his "powerful game" and "powerful mind" while calling him "a man of steel":
Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump
Brooks Koepka just won his third Golf Major, and he did it not only with his powerful game, but with his powerful mind. He has been a man of steel on the Tour and will have many Victories, including Majors, ahead of him. Congrats to Brooks and his great team on a job well done!
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
PGA Final Round Ratings Up 69% 🐅