Donald Trump Congratulates 'Man of Steel' Brooks Koepka for PGA Championship Win

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

Brooks Koepka won the PGA Championship and the admiration of the president of the United States with his showing in St. Louis on Sunday.

Donald Trump tweeted his congratulations to Koepka, praising his "powerful game" and "powerful mind" while calling him "a man of steel":

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.