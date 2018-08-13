Western and Southern Open 2018: Andy Murray Upset, Madison Keys Advances

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The main draws for the 2018 Western & Southern Open got underway Monday in Mason, Ohio.

The tournament is one of the last stops on the road to the U.S. Open. As such, it routinely draws the biggest names in tennis.

Even with many of the top stars receiving a bye in the first round, the likes of Novak Djokovic, Serena Williams, Madison Keys, Kei Nishikori, Stan Wawrinka and Andy Murray were scheduled to take the court Monday.

Below are the full results from the day, followed by a recap of the biggest matches. The full schedule for the Western & Southern Open is available on the tournament's official website.

Men's Singles Results

No. 13 Pablo Carreno Busta def. Richard Gasquet: 6-3, 2-6, 6-3

No. 16 Lucas Pouille def. Andy Murray: 6-1, 1-6, 6-4

Peter Gojowczyk def. Joao Sousa: 2-6, 6-4, 7-5

Kei Nishikori def. Andrey Rublev: 7-5, 6-3

Bradley Klahn def. Maximilian Marterer: 7-6(1), 6-4

Leonardo Mayer def. Michael Mmoh: 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

Denis Shapovalov def. Frances Tiafoe: 7-6 (6), 3-6, 7-5

Women's Singles Results

Kristina Mladenovic def. No. 10 Julia Goerges: 6-4, 3-2 (ret.)

No. 13 Madison Keys def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands: 3-6, 7-6 (3), 6-4

Viktoria Kuzmova def. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 6-0, 4-6, 6-1

Svetlana Kuznetsova def. Stefanie Voegele: 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (5)

Lesia Tsurenko def. Danielle Collins: 6-0, 6-2

Victoria Azarenka def. Carla Suarez Navarro: 6-7 (5), 6-2, 6-4

Anett Kontaveit def. Barbora Strycova: 6-3, 6-0

Notable Matches

No. 16 Lucas Pouille def. Andy Murray: 6-1, 1-6, 6-4

Murray received a wild card for what's his fourth event of the season. Because of that, the three-time Grand Slam champion received no favors in the draw, with a matchup against 16th-seeded Lucas Pouille in the opening round.

Murray had won the four previous meetings between he and Pouille, but the 24-year-old Frenchman prevailed Monday in three sets.

Murray committed eight double-faults and allowed Pouille to have 11 break-point opportunities, both of which show Murray is still playing his way back to form. According to Jose Morgado of Portuguese paper Record, he also had 15 winners to 27 unforced errors.

Murray has reached the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open in five of the last six years. Based on his performance Monday, though, he may be headed for another early exit.

No. 13 Madison Keys def. Bethanie Mattek-Sands: 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-4

Keys outlasted Bethanie Mattek-Sands over three sets in the first round.

An overpowering serve was critical for the 2017 U.S. Open runner-up to pick up the win. She had 13 aces and won 74 percent of her first-service points.

That heavy serve helped Keys get Mattek-Sands on the defensive right at the start of a point. She needed just one shot to set up this forehand winner down the line in the third set:

Mattek-Sands can be a tricky opponent because of her willingness to charge the net. Things weren't looking good for Keys early on. She trailed 1-4 in the first set before dropping the opening frame and then fell behind 1-3 in the second set.

Keys will face off with either Anastasija Sevastova or Camila Giorgi in the second round. A similarly slow start could prove more troublesome for the 23-year-old American.