Jim Furyk Says Tiger Woods' 'Game Is Trending' When Asked About Ryder Cup

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

MEDINAH, IL - SEPTEMBER 25: Tiger Woods talks with Jim Furyk during the USA team photocall during the second preview day of The 39th Ryder Cup at Medinah Country Golf Club on September 25, 2012 in Medinah, Illinois. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Although United States Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk didn't commit to picking Tiger Woods as one of his four at-large spots on the team, he did indicate the 14-time major champion was heading in the right direction.

"I'm not sure the numbers are always that important when I look down the list," Furyk said, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "What is important is how well Tiger has played. Sixth place at The Open Championship, a second place at the PGA. His game—I think the word he used is 'trending.' His game is trending. So it's great to see him playing well."

There are eight automatic qualifiers for the Ryder Cup based on season points, but Woods finished just outside the list at No. 11 after taking second place in the PGA Championship Sunday.

