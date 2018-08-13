Jim Furyk Says Tiger Woods' 'Game Is Trending' When Asked About Ryder Cup

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Although United States Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk didn't commit to picking Tiger Woods as one of his four at-large spots on the team, he did indicate the 14-time major champion was heading in the right direction.

"I'm not sure the numbers are always that important when I look down the list," Furyk said, per Bob Harig of ESPN. "What is important is how well Tiger has played. Sixth place at The Open Championship, a second place at the PGA. His game—I think the word he used is 'trending.' His game is trending. So it's great to see him playing well."

There are eight automatic qualifiers for the Ryder Cup based on season points, but Woods finished just outside the list at No. 11 after taking second place in the PGA Championship Sunday.

