Dez Fitzpatrick Says Louisville's WRs Can Beat Alabama's DBs Before Opening Game

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

CHAPEL HILL, NC - SEPTEMBER 09: Dez Fitzpatrick #87 of the Louisville Cardinals reacts after scoring a touchdown against the North Carolina Tar Heels during the game at Kenan Stadium on September 9, 2017 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Louisville won 47-35. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Louisville Cardinals open their season against Alabama in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 1 and are 25.5-point underdogs against the Crimson Tide, per OddsShark.com.

But wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is confident, telling reporters he believes the team's wideouts have more talent than Alabama's defensive backs (h/t Zach Barnett of College Football Talk):

"Every receiver in our receiver corps can honestly beat every one of their DBs one-on-one in coverage. It ties into the other stuff, if the blocks are right, if the quarterback's drop is right, we ran eight-yard routes instead of a 10-yard route, that's the kind of stuff I feel like we need to sharpen up.

"But I feel like straight talent-wise, I feel like we have the upper edge against their secondary, 1,000 percent."

    

