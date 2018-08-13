Dez Fitzpatrick Says Louisville's WRs Can Beat Alabama's DBs Before Opening Game

Grant Halverson/Getty Images

The Louisville Cardinals open their season against Alabama in Orlando, Florida, on Sept. 1 and are 25.5-point underdogs against the Crimson Tide, per OddsShark.com.

But wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick is confident, telling reporters he believes the team's wideouts have more talent than Alabama's defensive backs (h/t Zach Barnett of College Football Talk):

"Every receiver in our receiver corps can honestly beat every one of their DBs one-on-one in coverage. It ties into the other stuff, if the blocks are right, if the quarterback's drop is right, we ran eight-yard routes instead of a 10-yard route, that's the kind of stuff I feel like we need to sharpen up.

"But I feel like straight talent-wise, I feel like we have the upper edge against their secondary, 1,000 percent."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.