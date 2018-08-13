Report: 'Chatter Is Increasing' Aaron Donald, Rams to Agree to New Contract Soon

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 13, 2018

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 03: Defensive end Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams reacts after a tackle against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. The Rams defeated the Cardinals 32-16. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and Aaron Donald appear to be close to a contract extension for the superstar defensive tackle.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Monday, "Per a league source, chatter is increasing regarding the possibility of the Rams and Donald getting a deal done soon."

The report follows head coach Sean McVay's updates on negotiations Saturday.

"There's been—let's put it this way, there's increased dialogue," McVay told reporters. "There's more—we feel positive about the direction that these things are going."

                                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

