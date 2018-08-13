Report: 'Chatter Is Increasing' Aaron Donald, Rams to Agree to New Contract Soon

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Rams and Aaron Donald appear to be close to a contract extension for the superstar defensive tackle.

According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk on Monday, "Per a league source, chatter is increasing regarding the possibility of the Rams and Donald getting a deal done soon."

The report follows head coach Sean McVay's updates on negotiations Saturday.

"There's been—let's put it this way, there's increased dialogue," McVay told reporters. "There's more—we feel positive about the direction that these things are going."



