NBA Players Entering Make-or-Break Seasons

Team: New York Knicks

Age: 23

2017-18 Per-Game Stats: 9.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 1.1 steals, 0.4 blocks

Someone will likely give Mario Hezonja another shot if none of his potential materializes with the New York Knicks, but his opportunity won't be nearly the same. At that point, calling him a draft-day bust will be unavoidable, given his inability to break out with either the Orlando Magic or the Madison Square Garden residents during his four years in the Association.

But the Knicks are in position to hand Hezonja major minutes after agreeing to a one-year pact worth $6.5 million.

Kevin Knox, Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Lance Thomas may all be capable of handling some responsibilities at the 3, but this 23-year-old is a natural at the position (while proving able to justify run at the 4).

He may even wind up with a starting gig during a season in which the Knicks have nothing to play for other than pure progress—a strategy to which they seem committed after prioritizing cap space for 2019 throughout this summer's free-agency period. Playing the youngsters makes sense.

As Haley O'Shaughnessy penned for The Ringer:

"Describing Hezonja as having 'lots of potential' is fair only if it's followed with 'and lots of flaws.' The hyped-up three-point shot he had entering the draft keeled over in the NBA; his career high in a season is 34.9 percent. Defense seems, no pun intended, foreign. But Hezonja is only 23. Now, he's in the hands of a forward whisperer, on a roster without forward depth."

If Hezonja makes good on the potential and minimizes the flaws, he could become a sharpshooting mainstay with pick-and-roll/transition abilities for the Knicks. If he flames out, though, it'll be tough to see him earning such a prominent rotation spot anywhere else unless he first thrives in a smaller bench role.