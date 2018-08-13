7 Up-and-Coming UFC Fighters Most in Need of a Signature Win

0 of 7

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Being a prospect in the UFC is all well and good, but that luster quickly goes away without a big victory.

Once upon a time, Conor McGregor was an up-and-comer. What set him apart? Sure, his talking helped give him his platform, but it was his stylish victories that put the stamp on what made him great. And soon he was adding respected names to his list of victims.

Others have had a similar shine to their name, but lost it as they were never able to break through to the next level.

The UFC has many prospects sitting right on the outside of relevancy that are in need of that one key win.

We will take a look at some of the UFC's up-and-coming fighters who are beginning to make noise but lack the big W. These fighters have the skill and flash to be something special, but need to prove it inside the cage in a big way.

These are seven of the UFC's prospects who are needing to add a showstealing performance to their name.