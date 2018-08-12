2019 Masters Odds: Tiger Woods 5th After Finishing 2nd at 2018 PGA Championship

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

With the 2018 PGA Championship complete, the countdown is on until the 2019 Masters.

OddsShark provided the betting odds for the first major tournament of the 2019 PGA Tour season. Brooks Koepka, who won the PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, owns the eighth-best odds (+1600). Tiger Woods (+1200) is fifth:

Woods tied for sixth in the 2018 Open Championship, but the PGA Championship was the first throwback to the old Tiger in years.

Woods shot six under in the final round to finish second at 14 under, two shots behind Koepka. At one point on the back nine, the 14-time major champion was only one stroke back of the eventual champion.

Assuming he's healthy next spring, Woods should be one of the top contenders at Augusta National Golf Club. Historically, the 42-year-old has raised his game at the Masters, even when health problems started derailing his career. Between 2006 and 2013, Woods finished in the top 10 on all but one occasion.

Granted, Augusta tends to favor big hitters, which may not play in Woods' favor. The strength advantage he once owned over the competition no longer exists, and his driving accuracy remains one of his biggest problems. According to PGATour.com, he hit just 57.14 percent of his fairways at the PGA Championship, tied for 74th.

Luckily for Woods, he has a few months to iron out those issues before he makes the trip to Augusta, Georgia.