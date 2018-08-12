Little League World Series Regionals 2018: Scores, Bracket Results for Final Day

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

The Little League World Series is set after the final two United States teams earned their spots in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, with wins Sunday.

The Mid-Atlantic and New England regions were up for grabs on the final day of regional action, but while two teams advanced to the next stage, two saw their summers come to an end.

Here is a look at the final games before the beginning of the Little League World Series on Thursday.

Note: All stats and schedule information courtesy of the event's official site.

Mid-Atlantic

New York 4, Maryland 0

Gregory Bruno was great in his first start for New York last week, but he was perfect when his team needed it the most.

The pitcher completed a perfect game Sunday, completing all six innings without allowing a baserunner while also striking out 12 of the 18 batters faced.

Maryland had scored 35 runs in its last three games combined, but no one in the lineup could touch Bruno, who was incredible on the mound in one of the best performances this tournament has seen in a long time.

Although the Staten Island squad didn't need much offense, Steven Martinez came through a two-RBI single in the third inning to give his side the lead. Derek Mendez had the only other RBI in the win.

New York—which only allowed four total runs in four games while sweeping through the Mid-Atlantic region—proved it should be a top contender for the Little League World Series, especially when it is Bruno's time to start.

New England

Rhode Island 3, Massachusetts 2

After Massachusetts handed Rhode Island its first loss of the tournament on Wednesday, Coventry Little League got its revenge Sunday to clinch a win in the New England region.

In a low-scoring battle, Jake Mather made the difference with a go-ahead home run in the top of the fifth inning:

The shot to left field was one of three hits on the day for Mather, who finished 11-for-16 in five games during the regional tournament.

Evan Blake had a strong effort on the mound for Massachusetts until that point and still only allowed three runs in five innings to go with eight strikeouts. Unfortunately, he took the hard-luck loss as his squad came home empty.

Rhode Island will now advance to the LLWS for the fourth time in the last five years, per Morey Hershgordon of WPRI 12.

Regional Representatives

Great Lakes: Grosse Pointe Woods-Shores LL (Grosse Pointe Woods, Michigan)

Mid-Atlantic: Mid Island LL (Staten Island, New York)

Midwest: Grandview LL (Des Moines, Iowa)

New England: Coventry LL (Coventry, Rhode Island)

Northwest: Coeur d’Alene LL (Coeur d’Alene, Idaho)

Southeast: Peachtree City American LL (Peachtree City, Georgia)

Southwest: Post Oak LL (Houston, Texas)

West: Honolulu LL (Honolulu, Hawaii)