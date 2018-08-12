PGA Championship 2018 Leaderboard: Latest Scores and Standings from Sunday

Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

The final round of the 2018 PGA Championship got underway Sunday with Brooks Koepka in search of his second major of the season.

The U.S. Open champion started the day with a two-shot lead over playing partner Adam Scott, with Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland a further shot back. The final pairing started at 2:55 p.m. ET (7:55 p.m. BST).

For a look at the live leaderboard, visit the PGATour's official website

Koepka set his lead with a round of four-under golf Saturday, doing much of his damage on the front nine and salvaging his score on the back nine.

The 28-year-old is trying to do a rare double:

Koepka's strong work from the tee and good approach play are perfect fits for the forgiving course at Bellerive Country Club, making up for some of his misses on the greens.

Indeed, getting to the greens quickly has been key, per golf writer Justin Ray:

Tiger Woods, who started the day tied for sixth place, has used the exact opposite approach:

The course doesn't particularly suit his strengths, and as it has played so easy through three rounds, he could find it difficult to make up a four-shot deficit. The likes of Fowler and Rahm have also been in superb form, and they're not expected to drop too many shots, either.

Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Shane Lowry started their rounds tied with Woods at eight-under, with Francesco Molinari and Dustin Johnson just a little further back. All still have a chance of making a major move up the leaderboard, but unless the putters of the guys at the top of the leaderboard go quiet, a win seems nearly impossible.