Jordan Spieth Shoots 4 Under to Finish Strong at 2018 PGA Championship

Jordan Spieth's 2018 PGA season has ended without a major championship.

Spieth shot a four-under 66 in Sunday's fourth round at the PGA Championship, putting him in the clubhouse in a tie for 12th place at eight under overall. He is three strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka, whose round is currently ongoing.

When Spieth looks back on his final round, he'll likely point to No. 6 as the hole that undid any chance he had of putting real pressure on the leaders.

Spieth, two under to that point in the round after birdieing his first two holes, hit his drive into the water on the par-three sixth and had to take a drop from the tee box. After getting on the green, Spieth two-putted his way to a double bogey.

Three straight birdies later, Spieth made the turn at seven under overall (three under on the day) rather than posting a 31. It ultimately wouldn't have mattered, as Spieth's momentum died on the back nine.

While his approaches often found their way to the green, Spieth had a series of long birdie putts that couldn't find the cup. From Nos. 10-16, Spieth did not have a birdie attempt closer than 22 feet. He two-putted his way through the ringer before finally getting another birdie back at No. 17.

The mistake at No. 6 nonetheless mirrored one at No. 12 a day prior, when Spieth carded a triple-bogey seven that derailed his round. Take away those two holes, and Spieth is currently sitting in the clubhouse with a semi-comfortable lead as the others struggle with tough course conditions.

Spieth finished with six birdies against the lone double bogey in the round, hitting 78.6 percent of his fairways and 83.3 percent of his greens in regulation. The round tied his best score of the tournament.

The 2018 major season ends with Spieth posting three top-10 finishes, provided the leaderboard holds the rest of the way. This will likely be his first top-10 at the PGA since his second-place finish in 2015.

On the bright side, that could give him some momentum heading into the FedEx Cup. On the downside, Spieth is still yet to win in the 2018 calendar year. His last PGA triumph came at the 2017 Open Championship, and he's dropped from the world's second-ranked golfer all the way to No. 8.