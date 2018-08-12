Rory McIlroy's Major Drought Continues, Shoots 2 Under at 2018 PGA Championship

Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

Rory McIlroy has officially gone four years without winning a major.

McIlroy carded an even-par 70 in Sunday's final round at the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, going into the clubhouse at two under overall and in a tie for 52nd place. He is 10 strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka with play ongoing.

The Northern Irishman's chance at contention ended when he carded a one-over 71 in the third round Saturday. He entered his round 10 strokes off the lead and playing out his final 18 in hopes of building momentum for the FedEx Cup.

The fourth round played out mostly in similar fashion to the rest of his week. McIlroy found himself struggling to garner momentum at the tee box, which in turn left him scrambling on a majority of his holes. He finished the round hitting 28.5 percent of his fairways and 50 percent of his greens in regulation.

After opening the round with a bogey on No. 2, McIlroy righted the ship with a couple of sensational putts to birdie Nos. 4 and 5. He knocked down one of the best putts of the tournament on No. 4, sinking a shot from outside 50 feet to shoot a three on the par-four, 521-yard hole. A 14-foot knockdown got him to one under par for the day for all of a handful of minutes before he gave a stroke back after splashing in the water at the par-three sixth.

Two holes later, McIlroy was in the drink again at the par-five eighth, costing him a birdie chance. He made the turn at one under after hitting a shot in from 54 feet out.

That was mostly the story of McIlroy's day: spectacular shots mixed with complete misses that undid any positives.

McIlroy gave a stroke back on the par-four 15th, missing a par putt from four feet out—a mistake he immediately rectified on the par-five 17th.

McIlroy's day ended with a frustrating bogey on No. 18 caused by an ugly drive to the cart path that forced a drop.

The 29-year-old's last major championship came at the 2014 PGA at a time when it looked like he was poised to dominate the golf world. He was the world's top-ranked golfer at age 25, a winner of two straight majors and had a clear path toward being the best player of his generation.

Four years later, it's back to the drawing board.