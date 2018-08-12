Jorge Lorenzo Overcomes Marc Marquez to Win 2018 MotoGP Grand Prix of Austria

Tom Sunderland August 12, 2018

Jorge Lorenzo of Spain and Ducati Team celebrates the second place on the podium at the end of the MotoGP Race during the MotoGp of Czech Republic - Race at Brno Circuit on August 5, 2018 in Brno, Czech Republic.
Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Jorge Lorenzo continued to pull himself back into the MotoGP title race after overcoming Marc Marquez to win the 2018 Grand Prix of Austria on Sunday and hand Ducati victory for the third successive year at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.

Marquez failed to convert pole into victory for the first time this season but nevertheless extended his lead at the summit of the riders' standings and now holds a 59-point cushion over Valentino Rossi, who came sixth.

Lorenzo finished second at the Czech Grand Prix last Sunday and took his third win of the campaign in Austria, depriving Marquez of the chance to complete his set of MotoGP victories, with Austria still the last venue to be checked off his list of wins.

              

