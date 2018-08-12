Tiger Woods' Betting Odds to Win 2018 PGA Championship Before Round 4 Tee Time

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistAugust 12, 2018

ST LOUIS, MO - AUGUST 11: Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the 13th tee during the third round of the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club on August 11, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)
Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Tiger Woods heads into the final round at the PGA Championship in a tie for sixth place, just four strokes behind leader Brooks Koepka. With Woods firmly in the running, his odds to win the title have been bumped to 14-1, per OddsShark:

After shooting an even 70 in the first round, Woods has been superb in the next two, posting consecutive rounds at 4-under 66. And while a title is far from guaranteed, given his four-stroke defciit, it's certainly within his grasp.

"I've got to shoot a low round [on Sunday] and hopefully it will be enough," he said after his third round on Saturday, per Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN.com. "Everyone's going to have to shoot low rounds. It's soft, it's gettable and you can't just go out there and make a bunch of pars; you're going to have to make some birdies."

Woods has 11 birdies in his past two rounds, along with three bogeys. He'll need plenty more of the former on Sunday.

