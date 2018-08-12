PGA Championship 2018: Sunday Tee Times, TV Schedule, Live Stream, Predictions

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

The stage is set for Brooks Koepka to win his second major of the 2018 golf season at the PGA Championship on Sunday.

The two-time U.S. Open champion shot a four-under 66 during Saturday's third round to open up a two-stroke advantage on Adam Scott.

Koepka will face a challenge from the plethora of golfers within striking distance of him, but he sits in the best position to hoist the Wanamaker Trophy.

Given the large amount of contenders lurking in case Koepka slips up, we should witness plenty of drama during Sunday's final round.

Sunday PGA Championship Information

TV: TNT (11 a.m.-2 p.m. ET); CBS (2-8 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: Featured groups and holes on PGA.com, CBS Sports app or CBSSports.com during CBS' TV window

Tee Times

All Times ET.

8:29 a.m.: Chris Stroud, Brian Gay

8:38 a.m.: Cameron Smith, Scott Brown

8:47 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Charles Howell III

8:56 a.m.: Jim Furyk, Brian Harman

9:05 a.m.: Thorbjorn Olesen, Marc Leishman

9:14 a.m.: Nick Watney, Jhonattan Vegas

9:23 a.m.: Joaquin Niemann, Kevin Chappell

9:32 a.m.: Russell Henley, Hideki Matsuyama

9:41 a.m.: Ollie Schniederjans, Ross Fisher

9:50 a.m.: Tony Finau, Byeong Hun An

9:59 a.m.: Andrew Putnam, Adrian Otaegui

10:08 a.m.: Sungjae Im, J.J. Spaun

10:17 a.m.: Jimmy Walker, Ted Potter Jr.

10:26 a.m.: Austin Cook, Brandt Snedeker

10:35 a.m.: Brice Garnett, Russell Knox

10:53 a.m.: Yuta Ikeda, Keegan Bradley

11:02 a.m.: Tommy Fleetwood, Satoshi Kodaira

11:11 a.m.: Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Rory McIlroy

11:20 a.m.: Martin Kaymer, Dylan Fritelli

11:29 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Ben Kern

11:38 a.m.: Kevin Na, Ryan Moore

11:47 a.m.: Rafa Cabrera Bello, Tyrrell Hatton

11:56 a.m.: Seungsu Han, Andrew Landry

12:05 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Jason Kokrak

12:15 p.m.: Billy Horschel, Chez Reavie

12:25 p.m.: Ryan Fox, Branden Grace

12:35 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Chris Kirk

12:45 p.m.: Justin Rose, Patrick Cantlay

12:55 p.m.: Matt Wallace, Emiliano Grillo

1:05 p.m.: Eddie Pepperell, Ian Poulter

1:15 p.m.: Brandon Stone, Thomas Pieters

1:25 p.m.: Webb Simpson, Pat Perez

1:45 p.m.: Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele

1:55 p.m.: Francesco Molinari, Kevin Kisner

2:05 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Julian Suri

2:15 p.m.: Justin Thomas, Shane Lowry

2:25 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Jason Day

2:35 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Tiger Woods

2:45 p.m.: Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler

2:55 p.m.: Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott

Predictions

Koepka Holds Lead Throughout Final Round, Wins 3rd Major Title

Koepka is no stranger to the position he's in entering Sunday's final round at Bellerive Country Club.

The 28-year-old was tied for second going into the final 18 holes of the 2017 U.S. Open and was tied for the top spot through 54 holes in June at Shinnecock Hills.

In his two major victories, Koepka shot a 67 and a 68 in his final rounds and avoided mistakes unlike plenty of third-round leaders have at major tournaments in the past.

Koepka's been one of the most best players at Bellerive, shooting 69, 63 and 66 on a course that golfers have taken advantage of at the PGA Championship.

Scott, Tiger Woods, Stewart Cink, Justin Thomas and Jason Day are among the previous major champions within four shots of Koepka.

Koepka fended off similar challenges during his U.S. Open triumphs, and given the way he's played at Bellerive, he stands a great chance of finishing on top once again.

If Koepka captures the Wanamaker Trophy, he would become the fifth golfer to win the U.S. Open and PGA Championship in the same year, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Rahm Emerges as Koepka's Top Challenger

With many past champions in the top 10, a contender or two will fly under the radar Sunday.

Jon Rahm is the perfect candidate to thrive on the front nine and move into second place to push Koepka.

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The Spaniard improved his score by one stroke in each round, with a third-round 66 moving him into a tie for third alongside Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland.

The 23-year-old won't receive much attention entering Sunday because he has one top-20 finish at a major—from the 2018 Masters.

Rahm also won't have a ton of pressure on his shoulders in his pairing, as Fowler's been in contention but failed to win at majors more often than the Spaniard.

The key for Rahm is consistency. He hasn't carded a bogey since the 18th hole of his opening round, and he has two bogeys and one double bogey for the whole tournament.

As long as Rahm sprinkles in a few birdies with a good amount of pars, he will emerge as Koepka's top competition as the names at the top of the leaderboard fluctuate.

