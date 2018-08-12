PGA Championship 2018 Leaderboard: Sunday Live Updates, Storylines to Watch

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The last of this year's four major championships has drama and excitement written all over it.

That's because the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis is loaded with stars at the top of the leaderboard and the potential for a down-to-the-wire finish that will live on in golf fans' memories appears to be at hand.

Brooks Koepka, who has won the past two U.S. Opens, goes into the final round with a two-stroke lead over Adam Scott. The Australian has struggled with his putting in recent years, but he is 10 under par after shooting a 65 during Saturday's moving-day round, and he has an excellent chance to pick up his second major championship. Scott won the 2013 Masters crown.

Koepka threatened to run away with the PGA Championship during the third round, building a five-stroke lead during the back nine. However, as Koepka was dominating with his distance off the tee and his clutch putting, he bogeyed the 14th and 15th holes. That opened the door for a slew of contenders.

That includes Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland at nine under par and six other competitors at eight under par.

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

One of those is Tiger Woods, who fired back-to-back rounds of 66 and brought back memories of the performances that helped him to accumulate 14 major championships.

Woods was four under through eight roles of third round, but he was unable to add to that through the final 10 holes. Woods was solid off the tee and superb with his iron play, but he was unable to come through with his putter despite numerous birdie opportunities.

Still, Woods knows he has an opportunity to have a memorable final round.

"I got to shoot a low round [on Sunday], and hopefully it will be enough," Woods said, per Kevin Van Valkenburg of ESPN.com. "Everyone's going to have to shoot low rounds. It's soft, it's gettable and you can't just go out there and make a bunch of pars; you're going to have to make some birdies."

Other big-name competitors who are in contention for the title include Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Francesco Molinari.

Koepka knows that all the big gunners will be coming after him.

"With so many big names, you would expect two or three of them to really make a run, make a push to get off to a good start and challenge me," said Koepka, per Kyle Porter of CBSSports.com. "Everybody out here is so good, and you look at this leaderboard...they are names that I've grown up watching, that everybody else loves to watch play, and it should be an exciting day tomorrow."

The biggest storyline would be one involving Woods staying in contention throughout the round and finding a way to overcome Koepka and the field. Woods has not won a major since the 2008 U.S. Open, and he has been through off-course issues and a slew of injuries since. While he is no longer the No. 1 golfer in the world, he remains the sport's most compelling figure.

Even if Tiger did not win but was able to engage Koepka or another golfer in an 18-hole duel, it would also be a memorable moment.

Koepka is rapidly becoming one of the best golfers in the world, but even though he has won back-to-back U.S. Opens, he still has not become a superstar in the eyes of the public. A third major title—and his second of 2018—would almost certainly give him the recognition he deserves.

Thomas is another young star who could write a memorable story with a win Sunday. That would give him back-to-back triumphs since he won the WGC-Bridgestone at Firestone in Akron, Ohio, earlier in August. It would also give him back-to-back PGA Championships.

The 2018 PGA Championship final round could be one of the most memorable last days in recent memory and provide its participants and golf fans with a compelling script.