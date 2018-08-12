LaVar Ball's JBA Championship Schedule After LaMelo, LiAngelo Drop 81 in Semis

Liusjenas Kulbis/Associated Press

The finals of the inaugural Junior Basketball Association season is set—and they'll feature both Ball brothers.

Seattle and Los Angeles each advanced to the Finals on Saturday, setting up a matchup of the two most dominant forces in the LaVar Ball creation.

Favorites every step of the way, LiAngelo and LaMelo's L.A. team had a big scare against an upset-minded New York team. Morissana Camara of New York went to the line with 6.6 seconds remaining and a chance to tie the game but missed one of two, giving LiAngelo a chance to make the score 127-124.

New York missed on its chance to tie the game as time expired, sending Los Angeles to the championship game and narrowly avoiding an embarrassment for LaVar.

LaMelo finished with 55 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists to carry his Ballers. LiAngelo added 26 points but made just six of his 33 shots in a disappointing performance. Gregory Floyd added 18 points, and Keshaun Mack had 14.

Los Angeles won despite shooting just 37.6 percent from the floor.

New York was led by a 32-point showing from Jameer Killing. Nolan Irby had 24 points, while Calvin Brown had 22.

Seattle's victory was much less eventful.

Jamichael Morgan and Brandon Willis each scored 29 points, while Jerrel Springer and Anthony Carmon added 24 apiece to lead Seattle to a 129-106 victory over Houston.

Seattle shot 56.2 percent from the floor, including a 15-of-34 rate from beyond the arc.

Carmon added 13 rebounds in a double-double effort.

The JBA will conclude its inaugural season Sunday at 10:30 p.m. ET.