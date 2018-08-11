Fan Escorted Out After Putting on Pads, Trying to Practice with Steelers

Fan Escorted Out After Putting on Pads, Trying to Practice with SteelersAugust 12, 2018
One Pittsburgh Steelers fan went above and beyond to try to be part of the action.
The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo reported Saturday a fan attempted to reach the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice field while wearing yellow football pants and a yellow Steelers jersey. Fittipaldo noted the fan didn't help himself by wearing a No. 43 jersey, a number that hasn't been used by the team since Troy Polamalu's retirement in April 2015.
KDKA in Pittsburgh shared a photo of the fan:
KDKA @KDKA
That's not Troy Polamalu! A #Steelers fan in a #43 jersey and full uniform managed to get onto the field at Training Camp today before he was escorted away. https://t.co/X7Z03K7bQU
Bleacher Report shared a video,via Truth 305, of Antonio Brown laughing about the fan wanting to "check him":
Bleacher Report @BleacherReport
A fan tried to sneak into Steelers drills to "check" @AB84 😂 (via @Truth_305) https://t.co/rUSnCSaIUi
The incident is reminiscent of the New Orleans Pelicans fan who managed to even get a shot up during the team's pregame warm-ups ahead of a 112-103 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers in January.
According to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Joe Rutter, the Steelers fan had a quick chat with wide receiver Antonio Brown, so the stunt doesn't appear to have been a complete waste of time.
