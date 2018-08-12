Overlooked Stars with Most Potential to Steal the Show at WWE SummerSlam 2018

Credit: WWE.com

With nearly a dozen matches on tap, WWE SummerSlam 2018 will be filled to the brim with star power from Raw, SmackDown Live and 205 Live. Considering almost every notable name on the active roster will be a part of the event in some capacity, it will be tough for certain individuals to score the spotlight they deserve.

Despite that, multiple matchups on the current card have the potential to steal the show on paper, especially on the SmackDown Live side. A particularly strong showing from any one person could be enough to boost their stock within the company.

Usually, the overlooked wrestlers who have the most to gain end up making the biggest impact, and thus there is no reason for the following three competitors to continue to be overlooked coming out of the pay-per-view.

Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch has largely been removed from the SmackDown Women's Championship scene for the better part of 2018, but a recent string of victories earned her a shot at the strap at SummerSlam against Carmella.

One week later, the returning Charlotte Flair knocked off Carmella in one-on-one action as well, making in a Triple Threat match for the title. Of course, Lynch now has a slimmer chance of leaving the event with the gold in her grasp, but the odds being stacked against her won't change her drive to have the best bout on the show.

Unlike any other woman on the roster, Lynch has an undeniable ability to get an audience behind her. She has been riding a wave of momentum as of late and the fans will be fully invested in her chase for the championship at SummerSlam, which will hopefully end in her favor.

Granted, Carmella's matches haven't exactly been the most must-see as SmackDown Women's champion, but Lynch and Charlotte never cease to bring the best out of each other whenever they face off. Regardless, this Triple Threat (and specifically Lynch's performance) will surely get fans talking.

Finn Balor

The booking of Finn Balor since his return to Raw in 2017 has been questionable, to say the least. Instead of immediately setting his sights back on the Universal Championship, he has been involved in forgettable feud after forgettable feud, including with Baron Corbin heading into SummerSlam 2018.

The two have traded victories at Extreme Rules and on Raw, but with nothing at stake, it's difficult for fans to care about the outcome. That said, they have worked well together in the past and are bound to deliver another solid match at the August extravaganza.

To Corbin's credit, he has held his own against Balor every time they've clashed, but the former NXT champion should be wrestling Raw's best athletes toward the top of the card. The first step in establishing him as a major player again is having him beat Corbin at SummerSlam and prove to the world that he can get a good match out of anyone.

Balor has been the star of SummerSlam in years past by bringing back his Demon persona, but he shouldn't need body paint this year to capture the attention of the audience.

Although Samoa Joe will be vying for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam, he has been one of the most underestimated members of the SmackDown Live locker room since the Superstar Shake-up. It wasn't until recently that he announced his intentions to take the title from AJ Styles at SummerSlam and kick off a new reign of terror on Tuesday nights.

Joe is no stranger to the main event scene, however, as he previously fought for the Universal Championship at last year's installment of SummerSlam. It can be argued that he should have come out on top that night as the new champion, but he is on an even hotter roll now than he was then.

Additionally, his match with Styles at SummerSlam is among the most anticipated of the night given their history from TNA. Both men will go to great lengths to steal the show and outshine everyone else on the card, but Joe, in particular, will benefit from an amazing outing against The Phenomenal One on the grand stage of SummerSlam.

Styles has knocked off all comers to his championship over the past year, but the bright lights at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn might be enough to motivate Joe to be the one to finally dethrone him as champion.

