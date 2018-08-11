PGA Championship 2018: Brooks Koepka Narrowly Leads Adam Scott After Saturday

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

With three rounds in the books, Brooks Koepka holds a slim lead in the 2018 PGA Championship at Bellerive Golf Course in St. Louis.

Koepka sits at 12 under heading into the final round. Adam Scott is two shots back at 10 under, while Jon Rahm, Rickie Fowler and Gary Woodland are all tied at nine under.

Koepka would've had a slightly larger edge on Scott were it not for back-to-back bogeys on the 14th and 15th holes. They were rare mistakes for the U.S. Open champion, who has otherwise mostly been a model of consistency throughout the tournament.

ESPN's Taylor Twellman thought the bogeys added some necessary drama to the PGA Championship:

Koepka birdied No. 17, though, to open up a little bit more breathing room.

As he looks to win his third major tournament, history isn't on Koepka's side, according to ESPN Stats & Info:

The Action Network's Jason Sobel noted the 28-year-old does seemingly raise his game at the biggest events:

Scott's five-under 65 was the lowest score of the round. He was four under on the front nine before a bogey knocked him back a shot on No. 15. Birdies on the 16th and 17th holes had him back in business.

After hitting the clubhouse, Scott credited his driving for much of his success at the PGA Championship, per PGA of America:

According to PGATour.com, Scott is tied for 41st in driving accuracy (66.67 percent) and 20th in driving distance (308.3 yards per drive). His approach play has been very good, particularly Saturday. He reached 15 greens in regulation and avoided finding any bunkers.

Scott is in the midst of a disappointing 2018 season, with one top-10 finish in 17 events. But everything is clicking for the 2013 Masters champion at Bellerive, so nobody would be too surprised if he caught Koepka on the final day.

For the second major tournament in a row, Tiger Woods has fans hopeful. At one point, Woods was within two shots of first place:

The 14-time major champion ran out of steam after shooting four under through his first nine holes. At eight under for the tournament, Woods is within striking distance of Koepka but will need to put together an excellent final round in order to capture his first major title since 2008.

For a number of stars, the 2018 PGA Championship ended Saturday after the cut line was set at even par.

Sergio Garcia, Matt Kuchar and Padraig Harrington just missed out after going one over through the first two rounds. Masters champion Patrick Reed bowed out after shooting three over, and Phil Mickelson (four over) also missed the cut.

Despite the big names who will be sitting at home, Sunday is shaping up to be a great final round. In addition to Woods and Scott, Jason Day, Justin Thomas and Francesco Molinari are all within five shots of Koepka.