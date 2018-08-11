DJ Durkin on Leave Amid Jordan McNair Death Investigation, Maryland Scandal

Maryland head football coach DJ Durkin has been placed on administrative leave by the university while it investigates allegations of a "toxic culture" exposed in an ESPN report.

Athletic director Damon Evans announced offensive coordinator Matt Canada will take over as the program's coach during the investigation. 

"We must do better, and we will rebuild a culture of respect in our football program," Evans' statement read.

   

