Tom Herman Denies Speaking to Brett McMurphy About Zach Smith Allegations

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Texas Longhorns head coach Tom Herman denied speaking to college football writer Brett McMurphy about allegations of domestic abuse by former Ohio State Buckeyes assistant coach Zach Smith.

"Neither I, nor anybody in my family, has ever communicated with Brett McMurphy about the situation at Ohio State," Herman said Saturday in a statement, per ESPN.com's Jake Trotter.

McMurphy responded to the story with a similar comment:

Jeff Snook, an author who has written books about Ohio State football, reported Saturday that he had heard from sources that Herman "tipped" McMurphy off about the story and that Herman's wife, Michelle, "encouraged Courtney Smith to go public" about the alleged abuse she suffered.

According to Snook, Herman was retaliating after Garrett Wilson committed to Ohio State. Wilson is a native of Austin, Texas, and the No. 2 wide receiver recruit in 2019, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

Earlier this month, McMurphy reported Courtney Smith spoke to the wives of Ohio State coaches—including Urban Meyer's wife, Shelley—in 2015 regarding allegations against her then-husband. Zach Smith remained on the staff until this July, when the school fired him after a judge granted Courtney an order of protection.

After initially denying knowledge of an October 2015 domestic violence allegation against Smith, Ohio State head coach Meyer released a statement saying he was made aware shortly after the alleged assault and informed the necessary parties at Ohio State.

Meyer is on administrative paid leave while Ohio State conducts an investigation. Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Ryan Day is serving as the Buckeyes' interim head coach in Meyer's absence.