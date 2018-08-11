Premier League Results Week 1: Saturday's 2018 EPL Scores, Top Scorers and Table

GEOFF CADDICK/Getty Images

Richarlison and Roberto Pereyra are the unlikely top scorers following the first Saturday of the 2018/19 Premier League season, after each attacker found the net twice.

Pereyra's brace saw off Brighton & Hove Albion at Vicarage Road, while two goals weren't enough for Richarlison and 10-man Everton to take three points off Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium.

There were more unfamiliar scorers as N'Golo Kante netted for a rare time to help Chelsea beat Huddersfield Town 3-0 and go top. Jan Vertonghen and Dele Alli scored as Tottenham Hotspur won 2-1 away to Newcastle United, but last season's Golden Boot runner-up Harry Kane continued his curious struggles to score in August.

Top Scorers Week 1

1. Roberto Pereyra, Watford: 2

2. Richarlison, Everton: 2

3. Jamie Vardy, Leicester City: 1

4. Pedro, Chelsea: 1

5. Jorginho, Chelsea: 1

6. N'Golo Kante, Chelsea: 1

7. Joselu, Newcastle United: 1

8. Jan Vertonghen, Tottenham Hotspur: 1

9. Dele Alli, Tottenham Hotspur: 1

10. Paul Pogba, Manchester United: 1

Top scorers data, per WhoScored.com.

Results

Newcastle United 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur

Bournemouth 2-0 Cardiff City

Fulham 0-2 Crystal Palace

Huddersfield Town 0-3 Chelsea

Watford 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion

Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-2 Everton

Standings

Matches Played, Goal Difference and Points

1. Chelsea: 1, +3, 3

2. Bournemouth: 1,+2, 3

3. Crystal Palace: 1, +2, 3

4. Watford: 1, +2, 3

5. Manchester United: 1, +1, 3

6. Tottenham Hotspur: 1, +1, 3

7. Everton: 1, 0, 1

8. Wolverhampton Wanderers: 1, 0, 1

9. Arsenal: 0, 0, 0

10. Burnley: 0, 0, 0

11. Liverpool: 0, 0, 0

12. Manchester City: 0, 0, 0

13. Southampton: 0, 0, 0

14. West Ham United: 0, 0, 0

15. Leicester City: 1, -1, 0

16. Newcastle United: 1, -1, 0

17. Brighton & Hove Albion: 1, -2, 0

18. Cardiff City: 1, -2, 0

19. Fulham: 1, -2, 0

20. Huddersfield Town: 1, -3, 0

Full standings available, per BBC Sport.

Completing a brace hadn't exactly been Pereyra's forte before the visit from the Seagulls:

In fairness to the gifted Argentinian, he has usually concerned himself with being Watford's chief creative force:

Watford boss Javi Gracia needs former Juventus ace Pereyra to stay off the treatment table, something he has struggled to do. If he can, Pereyra has the guile and skill to help the Hornets overcome a lack of star power at striker.

Pereyra has become more important since Richarlison swapped Vicarage Road for Goodison Park. The Brazilian's debut with the Toffees showed he still saves his best for manager Marco Silva.

They worked wonders together at Watford in the early days of last season, and the prolific partnership resumed where it left off when Richarlison prodded in from close range on 17 minutes.

The Silva effect was in full force:

Richarlison's second was even better, a wonderful solo goal featuring a powerful and mazy run before a deft finish around a defender and into the bottom corner.

The goal was worthy of winning any game, but Raul Jimenez headed in an equaliser for Wolves. Ruben Neves had earlier equalised Richarlison's opener with a sweetly struck free-kick awarded after Everton defender Phil Jagielka was red carded for a challenge on Diogo Jota.

Richarlison scored five times last season but his form dropped off when Silva was let go by Watford. Expect him to become the fulcrum of a more fluid Everton attack.

Dele Alli's goal after just 18 minutes won the game for Spurs in Newcastle. It also continued a remarkable run of Tottenham winning whenever their attacking-midfield maestro finds the net:

Alli's run is one Spurs fans will savour, but many will be left baffled by Kane's continued inability to score in August:

Fortunately for Tottenham, history says Kane will stay in the goals once he starts finding the back of the net.

Chelsea's Alvaro Morata doesn't have the same knack, but the Blues overcame their misfiring No. 9 by loading up on goals from midfield at the John Smith's Stadium.

N'Golo Kante opened the scoring before Jorginho added a second from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time. Pedro iced the game in the 80th minute to cap an impressive performance defined by pace, subtle movement and technique.

Similar qualities were on display when Wilfried Zaha tore through the Fulham defence on the break. The skilled Crystal Palace winger effortlessly roamed the forward line, finding and exploiting spaces between markers.

Zaha finished smartly to add to Jeffrey Schlupp's opener and give the Eagles all three points. In the process, he matched some of his club's most prolific players:

Bournemouth got a goal from a familiar source to go in front against Cardiff City, when Ryan Fraser slotted home in the 24th minute at the Vitality Stadium:

Fraser had been teed up by Callum Wilson, who added the Cherries' second in injury time. Bournemouth had shown Cardiff the difference in the pace and quality of the Premier League.

It's a difference all three promoted sides found difficult to overcome, while Sarri showed he's not wasting time getting Chelsea up to speed.