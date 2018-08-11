PGA Championship 2018: Predictions, Live Stream and TV Coverage Hub for Saturday

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The PGA Championship faces a busy day on Saturday. Inclement weather forced an early halt to proceedings on Friday, with plenty of Round 2 action still to conclude.

Tournament organisers provided an update for play on Saturday, with play set to resume at 7 a.m. ET (noon BST):

The coverage will start an hour later on TNT, and a live stream will be available via the PGA Championship website. There's no TV coverage in the United Kingdom, but British fans will find a live stream via Eleven Sports.

Here is how the leaderboard looked after Friday's action:

More Low Scores at Bellerive Incoming

Inclement weather or not, the course at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis has proved forgiving, with a multitude of low scores during the first two days of action.

In-form Brooks Koepka went close to making history with his round, shooting seven-under and missing the final putt needed to break the PGA Championship record:

Behind him, Rickie Fowler continued his hot start―he was seven-under for the tournament with eight holes to go―and Tiger Woods birdied three of his first five holes, moving up the leaderboard. A four-under round saw Jordan Spieth make a move toward the leaders as well.

Through two days of action, the relatively easy course has drawn some criticism:

Expect the low scores to continue on Saturday, and with so much golf to be played, that means there's a lot of potential for change.

Regression for Fowler

Fowler was the leader after the first round of action, and apart from a bogey on the opening hole, he continued his great play on Friday. With great work off the tee and good approach play, he looks like one of the favourites for the win if he can get his putter clicking.

After the weather kicked in on Friday, the 29-year-old talked about his play, and the PGA Tour pointed out that an oblique problem is still bothering him:

With a heavy workload ahead of him, Fowler could struggle on Saturday. He will have to complete the final eight holes of his second round before playing another full round, all while dealing with an injury.

That's a tall task, and some regression should be expected considering Fowler has done some of his best work with the big power swings rather than with his short game.